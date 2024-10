30th Rosa Luxemburg Conference on January 11, 2025

The 30th International Rosa Luxemburg Conference »The last stand - How dangerous is imperialism in decline?« will take place on 11 January 2025 in Berlin at a new location: Wilhelm-Studios, Kopenhagener Str. 60-68, 13407 Berlin.

We hope to bring together readers and a large number of supporting organisations: come to Berlin! Find out about the possibilities for active participation at the stands. And above all: take part in the presentations and discussions on the stage.

Tickets can be ordered from the junge Welt online shop.

The conference programme will be announced in the coming days.