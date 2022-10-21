XXVIII. International Rosa Luxemburg Conference

14 January 2023, 10-21 h, Conference Hotel Mercure MOA, Berlin-Moabit

Stephanstraße 41, 10559 Berlin

Stop the Third World War. Now!

Lectures by

Anne Morelli , Historian (Belgium): The War Propaganda of NATO.

Panel discussion

from 18.30:

Fighting in the crisis

The war and the social question

Christin Bernhold , Grassroots Activist (Hamburg)

, Grassroots Activist (Hamburg) Carsten Burckhardt , Member of the Federal Executive Board of the German Construction, Agricultural and Environmental Workers' Union (requested)

, Member of the Federal Executive Board of the German Construction, Agricultural and Environmental Workers' Union (requested) Sevim Dagdelen , Member of the German Bundestag, The Left Party

, Member of the German Bundestag, The Left Party Melina Deymann, Editor of the weekly Newspaper Unsere Zeit

also:

Youth Panel, extensive Cultural Programme

Up-to-Date Information at www.jungewelt.de/rlk

We have a limited number of rooms in the conference hotel.