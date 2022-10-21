Aus: Ausgabe vom 21.10.2022 / 0
XXVIII. International Rosa Luxemburg Conference
14 January 2023, 10-21 h, Conference Hotel Mercure MOA, Berlin-Moabit
Stephanstraße 41, 10559 Berlin
Stop the Third World War. Now!
Lectures by
- Anne Morelli, Historian (Belgium): The War Propaganda of NATO.
- Wen Tiejun, Economist (PR China): Development Model China. What is the West afraid of?
- Aminata D. Traoré, Ex-Minister (Mali): Consequences of the West‘s War Policy for Poor Countries.
- Nikolai Platoschkin, Ex-Diplomat, Author and Politician (Russian Federation): On the social situation in Russia
- Jack Rasmus, Economist (USA), Deglobalisation and the Compulsion to War
- Aleida Guevara, Politician and Paediatrician (Cuba, requested), Socialism as a Prerequisite for Peace: The Example of Cuba
Panel discussion
from 18.30:
Fighting in the crisis
The war and the social question
- Christin Bernhold, Grassroots Activist (Hamburg)
- Carsten Burckhardt, Member of the Federal Executive Board of the German Construction, Agricultural and Environmental Workers' Union (requested)
- Sevim Dagdelen, Member of the German Bundestag, The Left Party
- Melina Deymann, Editor of the weekly Newspaper Unsere Zeit
also:
Youth Panel, extensive Cultural Programme
Up-to-Date Information at www.jungewelt.de/rlk
We have a limited number of rooms in the conference hotel.
