General and safety information about the conference:

Location: The 30th International Rosa-Luxemburg-Conference will take place on 11 January 2025 in a new location: Wilhelm-Studios, Kopenhagener Str. 60-68, 13407 Berlin

How to get there



Public transport

S-Bahn: Line S1 to Wilhelmsruh station, approx. 290 m on foot

Underground: Line U8 to Residenzstraße station, approx. 900 m on foot

Bus connection: Bus line 327 to Kolpingplatz station, approx. 650 m on foot // Bus line 122 to S Wilhelmsruh station, approx. 140 m on foot

Long-distance railway

from Hauptbahnhof: S-Bahn line S3, S5, S7 to Friedrichstraße station, change to S-Bahn line S1 to Wilhelmsruh station, approx. 290 m on foot

from Südkreuz: S-Bahn line S2 to Bornhomer Straße station, change to S-Bahn line S85 to Wilhelmsruh station, approx. 290 m on foot

Safety notice:

Carrying the following items is strictly prohibited and will result in a ban on entry to the event if detected: bottles of any kind, pepper spray, weapons of any kind and other dangerous objects (which are suitable as projectiles, for example) as well as drugs in accordance with the BTMG. It is not possible to hand in such items at the entrance.

Large rucksacks, suitcases and bags larger than A4 format must be handed in at the cloakroom.

Important dates after the conference

Sunday, 12 January 2025: 10 am, Demonstration in honour of Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht from Frankfurter Tor underground station to the socialist memorial in Berlin-Friedrichsfelde.

Wednesday, 29 January 2025: junge Welt publishes a supplement on the XXIX Rosa Luxemburg Conference with contributions from the speakers.

The conference brochure is published at the end of March 2025. It documents all the speeches at the conference and contains all the articles in the run-up to the event. It will be available at all railway station kiosks, in the jungewelt-shop.de and in the junge Welt-shop (Torstraße 6, 10119 Berlin).

Saturday, 10 January 2026: 31. International Rosa Luxemburg Conference in Berlin