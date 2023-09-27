Tickets & Info
Speakers
Moss Robeson (publicist, USA)
Russ Bellant (author, anti-war activist, USA)
Jürgen Lloyd (Marx Engels Foundation)
Sunday 29.10.2023
Start: 10.30 am (Entry: 10.00 am)
End: 7.00 pm
Place: Münzenbergsaal of the ND-Haus, Franz-Mehring-Platz 1, 10243 Berlin
The conference will be held mainly in English with simultaneous German translation.
Admission
normal: 26 Euro, soli: 36 Euro, reduced: 16 Euro
Tickets are available in the junge Welt online shop, by phone at 030 / 53 63 55-68 or in the junge Welt shop, Torstraße 6, 10119 Berlin (opening hours: Wednesday to Friday 1 pm to 6 pm).
The event is organised by the daily newspaper junge Welt and the culture magazine Melodie & Rhythmus. It is a major political and organisational challenge and involves high costs. Therefore, we are dependent on financial support. Donation account: Verlag 8. Mai GmbH, Berliner Sparkasse, IBAN: DE25 1005 0000 0190 7581 55, BIC: BELADEBEXXX, pay-ment reference: »Bandera-Komplex«.
By participating in the event, you agree to the possible publication of photographic material in which you can be seen.
The programme is subject to change.
