Programme of the 30th International Rosa Luxemburg Conference

»The final fight – how dangerous is capitalism in decline?«

Overall moderation: Gina Pietsch (actress, singer)

Lectures from 11.00 a.m.

Loss of hegemony and unipolarity of the West using the examples of Africa and the Middle East conflict

Kwesi Pratt (Ghana), Socialist Movement of Ghana

Europe as a target for the next big war

Clare Daly (Ireland), politician, former member of the EU Parliament

Why AI makes the decline of imperialism even more dangerous and why AI could facilitate the rebuilding of a different society

Dietmar Dath (Germany), journalist, writer

Their solution to the problems: war and fascism

Mehmet Sinan Birdal (Turkey), journalist, writer

Another solution to the problems: European peace order

Peter Mertens (Belgium), President of the PTB-PVDA (Labour Party)

Message of greeting

by Mumia Abu-Jamal (USA), author, political prisoner, introduced by

Jennifer Black (USA), activist from the movement (requested)

Manifestation

Unblock cuba! Hail international solidarity!

Solidarity delegations from various European countries

Youth panel

All wheels stand still?: Current labour struggles and the tasks of youth

with: Representatives of various trade union and youth organisations

Cultural programme

Hannes Zerbe Jazz Orchestra

Hannes Zerbe (Germany) composer, pianist

Ezé Wendtoin (Burkina Faso), musician and actor

with special guest Mal Élevé (BRD)

Eran Torbiner (Israel), filmmaker and chronicler of the Israeli left

18.30 hrs, panel discussion

Ready for war? Never again! How do we stop rearmament in Germany?

with:

Petra Erler (former State Secretary in the de Maizière government)

Günter Verheugen (former EU Commissioner, Social Democrats for Peace)

Mark Ehlmann (GEW trade union secretary, DKP peace work)

Jan van Aken (Co-Chairman of the Left Party) (enquired)

N.N. (representative of Disarm Rheinmetall) (requested)

Moderation: Nick Brauns, Editor-in-Chief, Junge Welt

20.00, Closing

Singing the Internationale together

Conference languages: English, Spanish, Turkish, German (simultaneous translation)

