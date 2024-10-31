Programme of the 30th International Rosa Luxemburg Conference
»The final fight – how dangerous is capitalism in decline?«
Overall moderation: Gina Pietsch (actress, singer)
Lectures from 11.00 a.m.
Loss of hegemony and unipolarity of the West using the examples of Africa and the Middle East conflict
Kwesi Pratt (Ghana), Socialist Movement of Ghana
Europe as a target for the next big war
Clare Daly (Ireland), politician, former member of the EU Parliament
Why AI makes the decline of imperialism even more dangerous and why AI could facilitate the rebuilding of a different society
Dietmar Dath (Germany), journalist, writer
Their solution to the problems: war and fascism
Mehmet Sinan Birdal (Turkey), journalist, writer
Another solution to the problems: European peace order
Peter Mertens (Belgium), President of the PTB-PVDA (Labour Party)
Message of greeting
by Mumia Abu-Jamal (USA), author, political prisoner, introduced by
Jennifer Black (USA), activist from the movement (requested)
Manifestation
Unblock cuba! Hail international solidarity!
Solidarity delegations from various European countries
Youth panel
All wheels stand still?: Current labour struggles and the tasks of youth
with: Representatives of various trade union and youth organisations
Cultural programme
Hannes Zerbe Jazz Orchestra
Hannes Zerbe (Germany) composer, pianist
Ezé Wendtoin (Burkina Faso), musician and actor
with special guest Mal Élevé (BRD)
Eran Torbiner (Israel), filmmaker and chronicler of the Israeli left
18.30 hrs, panel discussion
Ready for war? Never again! How do we stop rearmament in Germany?
with:
Petra Erler (former State Secretary in the de Maizière government)
Günter Verheugen (former EU Commissioner, Social Democrats for Peace)
Mark Ehlmann (GEW trade union secretary, DKP peace work)
Jan van Aken (Co-Chairman of the Left Party) (enquired)
N.N. (representative of Disarm Rheinmetall) (requested)
Moderation: Nick Brauns, Editor-in-Chief, Junge Welt
20.00, Closing
Singing the Internationale together
Conference languages: English, Spanish, Turkish, German (simultaneous translation)
Subject to change without notice.
