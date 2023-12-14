Information for media/press accreditation
The XXIX. International Rosa-Luxemburg-Conference will take place on 13
January 2024 under the motto »Who owns the world?«. Please note that
places are limited and that press accreditation is required if you wish
to report on the conference. You can use the form (see below) for this
purpose. Please apply for a filming permit if required.
The complete conference programme can be viewed in the livestream on the
day of the event, 13 January 2024, free of charge and without prior
registration.
For press enquiries please contact:
Verlag 8. Mai GmbH
Head of Marketing
André Kutschki
aku@jungewelt.de
Please use the press accreditation form and send us a copy of your valid
press card. Please also note whether sound and/or images are to be
recorded and how many people you wish to attend with.
