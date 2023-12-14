Information for media/press accreditation

The XXIX. International Rosa-Luxemburg-Conference will take place on 13

January 2024 under the motto »Who owns the world?«. Please note that

places are limited and that press accreditation is required if you wish

to report on the conference. You can use the form (see below) for this

purpose. Please apply for a filming permit if required.



The complete conference programme can be viewed in the livestream on the

day of the event, 13 January 2024, free of charge and without prior

registration.



For press enquiries please contact:



Verlag 8. Mai GmbH



Head of Marketing

André Kutschki

aku@jungewelt.de



Please use the press accreditation form and send us a copy of your valid

press card. Please also note whether sound and/or images are to be

recorded and how many people you wish to attend with.