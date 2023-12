speakers and artists

Fikrejesus Amahazion (Eritrea), researcher in the Horn of Africa, specializing in African development, human rights and political economy

Jeremy Corbyn (Great Britain), former leader of the Labor Party

Sevda Karaca (Turkey), Member of the Grand National Assembly and Deputy Chairperson of the Labor Party (Emek Partisi)

Torkil Lauesen (Denmark), author and former member of the so-called Blekingegade group, which supported movements in the Global South in the 1970s and 1980s

Theodora Pius (Tanzania), active in the national network of farmers' groups

Ignacio Ramonet (Spain), journalist, media scientist and honorary president of the globalization-critical network ATTAC

Marxlenin Valdés (Cuba), Professor of Philosophy at the University of Havana, television presenter

Mumia Abu-Jamal (USA), author, political prisoner

Julia Wright (USA), author and Mumia activist from the very beginning

Alev Bahadir, Journalist, DIDF management

Żaklin Nastić, BSW, Member of the Bundestag since 2017

Luca Stüven, Perspective on communism

Gerd Wiegel, Political scientist, head of the department »Democracy, Migration and Anti-Racism Policy« at the DGB Federal Executive Board, junge Welt author

Cultural program

Ingoma, drum group Berlin



»Mummies. Cantata for rock band« by Floh de Cologne in a cinematic adaptation, followed by a discussion with Dieter Klemm (Floh) and Claudia Opitz, Sebastian Köpcke (filmmaker)

Daniel Osorio (composer from Chile) and Musikandes