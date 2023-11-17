Program of the XXIX. International Rosa Luxemburg Conference

Who owns the world?

In his "Solidarity Song" around 90 years ago, Bertolt Brecht reflected on severe threats to peace and progress and formulated: "Forward, and never forget, and ask the question speciffically, while hungry and while eating: Whose tomorrow is tomorrow? Whose world is the world?" These lines have not lost their currency; on the contrary, the questions they raise are more pressing than ever. What will happen on and to our planet if capitalism continues to prevail unhindered, with all its destructive consequences for people and the environment? What does it mean if resources that are urgently needed to protect the climate are instead channeled into weapons and wars? Our speakers will explore what political approaches and scientific findings are available to stop these dystopian developments. To do this, we need to talk about the systemic questions, about the necessity for different relations to production in order to create productive means in the interests of the majority rather than for the profit of the few.

Lectures from 11 a.m.

N. N. (Cuba)

Loss of hegemony of Western imperialism: Inner-imperialist contradictions and war

Ignacio Ramonet (Spain), journalist, media scientist and honorary president of the globalization-critical network ATTAC

Decline of reason, irrationalism and fascization: Right-wing strategies to seize power

Theodora Pius (Tanzania), active in the national network of farmers' groups

Environmental destruction, militarization and social degradation: exploitation of resources to maintain neoliberal power

Fikrejesus Amahazion (Eritrea), researcher in the Horn of Africa, specializing in African development, human rights and political economy

Another world is possible: consistent decolonization for the benefit of all

Sevda Karaca (Turkey), Member of the Grand National Assembly and Deputy Chairperson of the Labor Party (Emek Partisi)

Answering the systemic question: Socialism as an alternative

Torkil Lauesen (Denmark), author and former member of the so-called Blekingegade group, which supported movements in the Global South in the 1970s and 1980s

How does sand get into the gears? Resistance, practical solidarity and anti-imperialism today

Message from Mumia Abu-Jamal (USA), author, political prisoner

Introduced by Julia Wright (USA), author and Mumia activist from the very beginning (requested)

Manifestation for a just peace in the Middle East

with: Jeremy Corbyn (Great Britain), former leader of the Labor Party

Cultural program

Performance:

"Mummies. Cantata for rock band" by Floh de Cologne in a cinematic adaptation, followed by a discussion with Dieter Klemm (Floh) and Claudia Opitz, Sebastian Köpcke (filmmaker)

Audiovisual concert:

"We do not forget" with Daniel Osorio (composer from Chile) and Musikandes

Panel discussion from 18.30 hrs

Who will stop the right ?

In the places that left-wing forces have cleared, the reaction is also spreading in this country. With social demagoguery and talk of peace, AfD and co. are successfully winning votes and putting the bourgeois parties under pressure. How can the threatening advance of ultra-right forces and the adoption of their agenda by the ruling establishment be stopped? What theoretical and alliance-political challenges are anti-fascists currently facing?

Gerd Wiegel

Political scientist, head of the department "Democracy, Migration and Anti-Racism Policy" at the DGB Federal Executive Board, junge Welt author

Żaklin Nastić

BSW, Member of the Bundestag since 2017

Alev Bahadir

Journalist, DIDF management

Luca Stüven

Perspective on communism

Moderation: Stefan Huth, editor-in-chief of junge Welt

20.00 hrs:

Singing the Internationale together

Conference languages: English, Spanish, Turkish, German (simultaneous translation)

The program will be updated continuously.